Melting Pot Knoxville gives back to help Nashville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another restaurant impacted in downtown Nashville, The Melting Pot.
As you may know, that’s a franchise that also has a location in Knoxville’s Old City.
Knoxville’s franchise will be giving back to help the Nashville location’s staff and family during this time.
10% of all sales locally will be donated.
You can also make a contribution directly, by going to the Facebook page for Nashville’s Melting Pot.
