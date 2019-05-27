Memorial Day: A time to think about where we are and how we got here Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) - Whether you're a Gold Star Family, one a few World War II veterans, or an American who enjoys their freedom, Memorial Day is a time to think about where we are and how we got there.

Such was the case in Loudon County, where the charred flag that flew over the burned-out courthouse was officially retired in a Memorial Day ceremony, and also where several veterans and Americans alike celebrated and honored the fallen.

Pete Ponce served both World War II and the Korean War. If you were to thank him for his service, he'd reply ”you're very welcome.”

Monday morning, he sat and watched the tribute outside the Loudon County Courthouse. As he thinks of memories of the wars and the friends he lost, he is still overcome with emotion. He said he tries to forget the memories still top of mind.

John Covington, who retired after 24 years in the U.S. Army National Guard, said Memorial Day is for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"This day is a special day for them," he said. Covington was one of the first in a line to hug Ponce and say thank you. "I hope he knows that us veterans after him care still for him that what he gave for us," Covington said.

Memorial Day holds a special meaning to Bill and Bernice Koprince, a Gold Star Family, who lost their son, Lance Corporal William C. Koprince, Jr., in Iraq in 2006.

While they volunteer with veterans to keep their son's spirit alive and enjoy time with their grandchildren, it still warms their heart to see a community so eager to say thank you to those who aren't around to thank in person. Bill said he often tells others to "enjoy every moment. Because you never know. You don't know. God doesn't tell us. so, just enjoy every moment."

While he tried talking his son out of joining the Marines, he said he couldn't argue with his son's logic at the time, that it was "better to fight them in their streets than in ours."

"He chose to go and serve for our freedoms and it was a decision that he made by himself and that makes me so proud to know that he was willing," Bernice said.

Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw thought Monday would be a good time to retire the flag saved from the courthouse flames from a month ago.

"This flag is so important to our community. That's the flag our veterans have fought and died for and it, being so integrated into our community, it was important for me to retire it officially. and I thought memorial day, as we honor those who have fallen, i thought it was important to retire the flag out of respect for them.," he said.

You can see the flag on display at the county office building, next to the POW flag.