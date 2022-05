KNOXVIILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those looking to participate in events during the Memorial Day weekend, check out some places to go around East Tennessee.

May 27, Friday

Kingston Music Festival (May 27-29) Location: 1114 Loudon Hwy, Kingston, TN 37763 Time: May 27, 5 p.m. to May 29, 11 p.m.



Davy Crockett Campground: Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-30) Location: 324 Trails End, Crossville, TN Time: May 27, 4 p.m. to May 30, 12 p.m.



May 28, Saturday

Memorial Day Weekend Craft Fair Location: 1382 Wears Valley Rd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Memorial Day Flag Decoration Location: Mountain Home VA Cemetery, Johnson City, TN Time: 9 a.m. gather at the Gazebo; 9:30 a.m. march to cemetery



May 29, Sunday

Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Day Ride Location: 125 Court Ave. ​Suite 202E Sevierville, TN 37862 Time: 10 a.m. (opening ceremony); 11 a.m. (the ride begins)



May 30, Monday

The Memorial Day Classic Location: Drakes Creek Park, 120 E Main St., Hendersonville, TN 37075 Time: 6:30 a.m. (opening ceremony)



Memorial Day Concert Location: 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN Time: 7-8:30 p.m.



2022 Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684 Time: 11 a.m.



If you know of any other events, send us an email at WATENewsroom@nexstar.tv.