KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Museum of Appalachia founder John Rice Irwin, 91, passed away on Jan. 16. His memorial service will be held at the museum on April 24 and is open to the public.

The decision to make the service public stems from Irwin’s mission to share Appalachian history and culture with as many people as possible. Guests will be allowed to tour the museum grounds after the service.

The celebration of life will begin with a brief reception, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Irwin’s family and friends John Alvis, Sam Venable and Lamar Alexander will honor his memory and share personal stories. Guest musicians will perfrom some of Irwin’s favorite tunes.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of John Rice Irwin, it can be made to the Museum of Appalachia, P.O. Box 1189, Norris, TN 37828.