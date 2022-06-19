KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 15 years after the death of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom, their memory lives on, and to make sure of it, a memorial ride is held every year.

“That’s our main goal every year, just keeping their memory alive,” Channon Christian’s father, Gary Christian said.

The couple was brutally murdered in January of 2007. Christian’s loved ones say the ride is not only to remember her but also her passions.

“We stand for the things that she did love,” Gary’s wife, Lori Christian said. “Kids, helping kids, dogs, adopting dogs in her name, the good in life, and keeping her beliefs going forward.”

It has been a tough journey for both families, and although time has passed, Christian’s father said it doesn’t get easier.

“Nothing takes the pain away,” he said. “You don’t forget and time stands still. Missing her is every day.”

This is why, beyond remembering both Newsom and Christian, those closest to the couple hope others will be reminded to spread more love to those most important.

“We’re not guaranteed tomorrow, we’re not guaranteed the end of the day, so you need to take advantage of every opportunity you get with your loved ones to make sure they know what you feel,” Gary said.

All proceeds collected from the memorial ride event are given to local charities.

