KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have time, love, support, and passion to give, we have an opportunity for you.

Girl Talk, Inc. has been serving the young girls of East Tennessee for over 15 years. Their mission and vision is to help young women become their best selves, while in a safe environment, to share their hopes, dreams, goals and more with other women to guide them in the best direction possible.

Maya Badgett and Siera Reimnitz, both came in to speak about the specific needs they are looking for.

Girl Talk Inc. offers a wide range of services that you can get involved in. One of which is their School & Site-Based program. They collaborate with many Knox Co schools to offer group mentoring for girls in 3rd through 5th grade. This program comes with its’ on guide on building girls’ confidence and self-esteem, preventing teen pregnancy, and more.

Currently, Girl Talk Inc. is looking for female candidates 19 years or older for their Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters.

Other services include being a one on one mentor or volunteer for upcoming events around the area. Living East Tennessee host, Tala Shatara, has signed on to become a mentor herself.

For more information and how to get involved, visit their website or Facebook page.