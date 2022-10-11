KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms.

Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for fellow Americans — whether it was a few years or an entire life. The only visible difference among the stones are the names and dates inscribed there. Rarely does a person choose either for themselves. What is unique, however, and personal are the words inscribed at the bottom of the tombstone. An epitaph for the world.

Two, sometimes three, lines of text on each stone is an opportunity to memorialize a life, share words of wisdom, or post a message for the world. Epitaphs are short, concise and permanent. The words can be chosen by the veteran, or perhaps a loved one.

Walking among the granite stones, one is led to think “What message would I leave?”

To honor their memory, here are some of the messages left behind at this East Tennessee veterans cemetery.

“DIAL UP, YOU’VE HUNG THE WRONG NUMBER”

“MY SWEETEST HELLO AND HARDEST GOODBYE”

“I WAS JUST PASSING THROUGH”

“YOU ARE OUR SUNSHINE”

“A HERO, HE DIED FORGIVEN, LOVED AND WHOLE”

“IT’S NOT HOW YOU DRIVE IT’S HOW YOU ARRIVE”

“A MAN’S GOTTA DO WHAT A MAN’S GOTTA DO”

“LOVE HAS NO REGRETS”

“THE MARKEY MARK TO OUR FUNKY BUNCH”

“THAT’S LIFE”

“LOYAL PARTNER BRILLIANT MAN GO BIG ORANGE”

“LOOK TO GOD FOR A BETTER HUMAN VIEW”

“THINK OF ME EVERY NOW AND THEN OLD FRIEND”

“GOODNIGHT BOYS”

“DRIVE SAFELY”

“WELCOME TO THE FUNNY FARM”

“SOARED LIKE AN EAGLE”

“AN ENERGETIC WOMAN WHO HAD NO BOUNDARIES”

“HE OBSERVED HE PONDERED AND HE SANG”

“I HAD A LOVERS QUARREL WITH THE WORLD”

“I MADE IT HOME”

“UNIQUE AND EXTRAORDINARY ROCK ON JIM”

“BIG SMILE BIG HEART BIG LIFE”

“PICKIN AND GRINNIN FOREVER”

“THIS IS THE EASY PART”

“HONEY BADGER MISSES YOU PRAISE THE LORD”

Information about qualifications for burial at veterans cemeteries in Tennessee can be found at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cemetery on John Sevier Highway was established in 1990. It is one of two in the Knoxville area. The first veteran buried in 1992. More than 5,700 tombstones rest on the banks of the French Broad River. Some who served, some spouses, all treasured.