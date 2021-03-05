Meth, guns and cash seized after agencies in Monroe County make ‘several busts’ in 10 days

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in and around Tellico Plains and Vonore have been busy with a significant slew of busts involving narcotics.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared on its social media that it had partnered with other local law enforcement agencies and made “several busts” in the span of 10 days that yielded suspect arrests plus the seizure of methamphetamine, firearms and thousands of dollars.

In a social media post, MCSO detailed some of those busts, stating that one person believed to be a suspect in these cases has been arrested; one person has outstanding arrest warrants, and another case is still an open investigation.

The post went on to list some of the details of the cases:

“1) The Monroe County Sheriffs Office Narcotics Division and Vonore Police Department Narcotics Division cut off a supply of approximately 8 ounces of Methamphetamine being trafficked into Monroe County, which carries a street value of approximately 22,000 dollars.

2) The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Vonore Police Department Narcotics Division made a traffic stop on a suspected drug trafficker coming from Stevens’ Store, Madisonville. Located in their vehicle was Methamphetamine that was Blue in color, along with scales, baggies, and Marijuana.

3) Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Vonore Police Department Narcotics Division partnered with officers from the Tellico Plains Police Department in executing a search warrant on Hooper Road in Tellico. Recovered from the residence was Methamphetamine , multiple firearms, paraphernalia, and over $5,000 dollars in currency. The subject in possession of the firearms is a convicted felon.”