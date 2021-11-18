MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is behind bars after a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy found drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle that had a Wisconsin registration that did not return to that vehicle. A few days earlier the same deputy encountered the same vehicle but it had different registration at that time.

The suspect in the vehicle, Shelby Williams, had active warrants out of Loudon County. After searching the vehicle, the deputy found drug paraphernalia along with meth, heroin, and lorazepam pills.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of schedule IV with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and the Loudon County arrest warrant.