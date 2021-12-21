KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Commemorative bricks are for sale for the site that will be a new Metro Drug Coalition recovery center in downtown. Leaders say the bricks can be purchased in honor of someone who has struggled or passed away due to addiction. The bricks are also part of the agency’s celebration of its 35th anniversary.

MDC began construction in August on The Gateway, which will be a hub in the community for connecting people who are in the early stages of substance abuse recovery to others as well as to supportive services. MDC said Tuesday the bricks at the site can not only mark reminders of loved ones, but also make a good holiday gift.

The commemorative bricks can be engraved with two options: “In Memory of” or “In Honor of.”

Construction is still underway. The Gateway will host training and counseling rooms, music and art therapy areas, fitness and recreation centers. It will also be a walk-in facility.

Back in October, MDC leaders said they hope to open The Gateway in early 2022 and had raised more than $2 million for the project. The selling of bricks at the site to dedicate to loved ones is another way to fundraise as well as celebrate the milestone.