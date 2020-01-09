Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign coming to Knoxville Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Knoxville on Friday to open his 2020 Field Office.

Bloomberg will meet with supporters Friday as he opens his Knoxville Field Office at 1601 Western Ave.. He’s set to speak with media representatives at 6 p.m.

The Bloomberg campaign announced his plans for the All-In Economy” for jobs and income growth on Wednesday.

Bloomberg served as mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. He is the co-founder and CEO of Bloomberg L.P. He is the ninth richest man in America and the 14th richest in the world with an estimated net worth of $57.9 billion, according to Forbes.

