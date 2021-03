KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mid-Atlantic Crossfit Challenge is coming to town.

It’s a qualifying event leading up to the 2021 worldwide “No Bull Crossfit Games” in Madison, Wisc. Each athlete will be scored on how fast they can complete the workout — with dumbbells, barbells and a rower. They’ll also be scored on their heaviest weight lifted.

The qualifier is coming up on May 28-30 at the Knoxville Convention Center.