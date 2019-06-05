Middle TN raccoon hitches ride on car’s hood

An unexpected, masked hitchhiker made for a big surprise for one Middle Tennessee family.

They say they didn’t know what to do when a raccoon jumped onto the hood of their car while driving at night in Clarksville.

Michelle Lowry quickly got out her phone to shoot this video of the furry passenger. The family says they were driving home at night when they heard a big bump and discovered the raccoon.

They slowed their car down carefully as to not harm the animal.

The last they saw of their masked hitchhiker; He was jumping off the hood looking windblown but okay.

