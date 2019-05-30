Middle TN woman says Uber driver tried to run her over

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman’s request for an Uber left her fearing for her life.

“I got a message that said, ‘I’m here,’ and there was absolutely no cars out there,” she said.

Dawn Stroup was waiting for an Uber pickup when her Uber driver sent her a message accusing her of sending him the wrong address.

“I responded, ‘I did not enter an address, it automatically populates, but this is my address,’” she explained.

Once the Uber arrived at her home, it left Stroup with an experience that she’ll never forget. She said the driver circled the cul-de-sac once, but that was just the beginning.

She started illustrating what happened once he pulled up.

“Then he came to almost the same spot where he was before and said, ‘you have an attitude,’ in a really ugly voice. And [he] put his foot on the accelerator and headed for me.”

Stroup said that she had to jump out of the way of the Uber as he sped off, knocking over and damaging her trash can in the process.

Stroup said, “My mind was actually blank, I could not believe what just happened to me, and then I was like, ‘this man just tried to do bodily harm to me because he was at a wrong address’ he does not need to be working with the public, especially in a car.”

She filed a police report with Murfreesboro Police alleging aggravated assault.

Uber responded that because the case is still being investigated, they can’t confirm or deny the driver’s intentions. However, they say the driver’s access to the app has been removed.

Stroup said that she fears partaking in driving services because of this experience and she urged others that if they experience situations such as this to call the police.

“This behavior is not okay, and if I had a child with me or my elderly father or something; you know, somebody that couldn’t move as quickly as me, somebody could’ve really gotten hurt.”