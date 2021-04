KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When Zoo Knoxville’s Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, better known as the ARC, opens on Monday, a new inhabitant will greet the public as well.

Miguel the Cuban crocodile will make his Knoxville debut on Wednesday. Miguel came from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington.

Meet Miguel: Cuban crocodile makes a splash @zooknoxville https://t.co/pZxqvkxUIa — Zoo Knoxville (@zooknoxville) April 8, 2021

Zoo Knoxville members will be able to get an exclusive preview of the ARC on Saturday and Sunday before it opens to the general public.