Mill Creek Fire at 90 percent containment, says Cherokee National Forest

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mill Creek Fire is now 90% contained and remains at 657 acres, according to a spokesperson with the Cherokee National Forest.

According to a news release from the agency, “the Mill Creek Fire is along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446 in Cocke County. Fire crews continue with suppression repair operations, where it is appropriate, to mitigate the impacts from constructing containment lines around the fire. Operations include seeding native grasses along the various dozer and hand lines and creating water bars. Crews are also patrolling the area and monitoring for potential hotspots.”