KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has released a proposal for “Significant Investments in Transportation and Infrastructure”, which gives the Tennessee Department of Transportation over $600 million to improve roads across Tennessee.

The list includes several roads in Knox County including Watt Road and Campell Station Road. Both roads lead into Farragut. This is a project area leaders have been working on for quite some time now.

“Back in 2018 a group of citizens kind of came together and recognized that our community was growing and that we needed to kind of start talking about infrastructure improvements,” Kim Frazier, the founder of Knox County Planning Alliance, said.

With more people moving to Knox County and driving to shopping destinations like Turkey Creek, the Farragut area has seen a drastic increase in traffic over the past few years.

“Physical growth and economic growth go hand-in-hand and so infrastructure is really important for our bottom line,” Frazier adds.

That’s why area leaders have been trying to get funding to improve the intersections on Campbell Station Road and Watt Road near I-40. Farragut Mayor Ron Williams said, “our vision was to try to work to get funding to improve our interstate exits. It’s failing now and it has been for a number of years.”

Now that they have the funding, the planning begins.

“This is not something that’s gonna happen short term because it takes time to do the design to check the roadway beds and all the ground to make sure what they want to do is it’s feasible,” said Williams.

Both projects will be managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A spokesperson with TDOT explained that the department recently completed an I-40/I-81 corridor study. Interchange upgrades at Exit 369 and 373 (Watt Road and Campbell Station Road) were some of the recommended highway improvements.

Currently, the department is working to finalize the technical planning reports for both interchanges. They anticipate the technical reports to be finalized this Spring.

Williams said he hopes their plan includes adding lanes to both sides of the interstate.

“I think their master plan is to widen the interstate to eight lanes all the way to the split,” he said. “It’s eight lanes now but it nicks down at Lovell Road to six lanes.”

Gaining the funds to improve the roads is just the first step but Kim Frazier says it’s a step in the right direction.

“I never thought I would get excited about road improvements. If you asked me 10 years ago I would’ve laughed,” said Frazier.

Now that the funding is there, the next step is figuring out just what both of these projects will entail. The projects are not expected to break ground for a few more years.

$35 million dollars has been set aside for the intersection of i-40 at Campbell Station Road. $48 million dollars has been earmarked for the Watt Road improvements.