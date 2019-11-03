Minor earthquake near Farragut on Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it?
An earthquake was reported last night about 3.73 miles south southeast of Farragut. It was a magnitude 2.2.
It happened at 6:49 p.m.
