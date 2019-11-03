Minor earthquake near Farragut on Saturday night

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reminding park visitors access to Cades Cove will be delayed on Sunday until 11 a.m. for the annual Cades Cove Loop Lope.

The event is held on an early morning in November to minimize disturbance to visitors for this once-a-year opportunity for pre-registered participants to run either a 10-mile or 5-K loop course in support of the park.