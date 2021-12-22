KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges against former LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield were dropped Wednesday more than a year after he was indicted for official misconduct.

Stanfield was charged in September and charged with seven counts of official misconduct, one count of misrepresenting information to a state auditor, and one count of attempted retaliation for past actions. In Judge Shayne Sexton’s court prosecutors dropped all charges Wednesday.

Stanfield was ousted in November after a state comptroller’s office report found he brought equipment – lawnmowers and chainsaws – to the city Public Works Department to be repaired on city time and using city equipment.

The report also said a former city councilman’s private driveway was paved in 2018 using city equipment and manpower and Stanfield directed city employees to make false statements to state auditors during their investigation.

“It’s important that city officials understand what’s proper and take steps to prevent misuse of city employees or equipment,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in March when his office’s report was released. “In this case, the former Public Works Department management knew about the mayor’s actions and allowed it to take place. All officials must understand their responsibility to Tennessee taxpayers and provide the proper oversight.”

Vice Mayor Phillip Farmer has filled the mayor’s role since November. He will continue to serve until the 2022 general election.