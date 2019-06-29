Miss Tennessee: Brianna Mason goes two-for-two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On the final preliminary night of the 81st Annual Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, Brianna Mason, Miss Greene County, won the on-stage interview.

She is two-for-two, receiving her second preliminary win of the week by winning the on-stage interview segment.

The 81st Annual Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition is being held in Thompson-Boling Arena for the first time.

Brianna Mason, Miss Greene County, won the on-stage interview segment Friday night, June 28, 2019, in the 81st Annual Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition in Thompson-Boling Arena (Photo courtesy Miss Tennessee pageant)
Abbie Bayless, Miss West Tennessee, showcased her vocal talent by singing “Up To The Mountain,” capturing Friday’s talent award.

Saturday, the top-15 candidates chosen by the judges in the preliminary competition will be named and a “People’s Choice Award” winner (if not in the Judge’s top-15).

All of the finalists will compete to be crowned Miss Tennessee 2019 and go on to compete in the upcoming Miss America Scholarship Competition.

Tickets are available for 7 p.m. Saturday final competition when Miss Tennessee 2019 will be crowned. Tickets are available at www.MissTennessee.org.

