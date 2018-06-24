Miss Tennessee crowned Saturday night in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WATE) - A grad student at UT Chattanooga has won the Miss Tennessee competition.
Christine Williamson was crowed Saturday night in Jackson, Tenn. at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition. In addition to the title, she gets a scholarship.
Samantha Havenstrite, Miss Gallatin 2018, was 1st runner up.
2nd runner up was Miss Knoxville 2018, Brianna Mason.
WATE 6 On Your Side intern Kristen Gallant also competed in the Miss Tennessee and placed 15 out of 36.
