Miss Tennessee Pageant comes to Scruffy City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 81st Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition is bringing some glamour to the Scruffy City.

This week, several events have been happening to lead up to the big night; in downtown Knoxville Wednesday, contestants met with area leaders over breakfast.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs took a minute to speak to WATE 6 On Your Side the event could have on the city.

“The economic impact is estimated to be about $3.2 million but it goes much larger than that,” Jacobs said. “This is a very prestigious event that allows us to show off all the assets we have here in Knox County.”

The 2019 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant begins Wednesday night and runs through Saturday at the Thompson-Boling Arena.