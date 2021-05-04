Missing Blount County man involved in hit-and-run found dead

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a man missing since mid-April and accused of a hit-and-run accident involving his father’s pickup truck was found Friday.

Members of the Blount Special Operations Response Team found Spence Andrew Webb’s body in a heavily wooded area off Fence Rail Gap Road. His remains were identified by his dental records.

Searchers observed bear activity in the area and notified the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Webb, 46, had been missing since April 12, the day after he was supposed to return his father’s truck. The family said they tried to contact Webb but were unable to reach him.

Eight days later, the truck, driven by Webb, was involved in a hit-and-run accident on East Lamar Alexander Parkway. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found the vehicle on Fence Rail Gap Road in Walland unoccupied.

No cause of death has been determined. An autopsy was performed at Knox County Regional Forensic Center. BCSO investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.