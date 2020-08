KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE 11:28 p.m. — Knoxville Police said the missing boy had been found safe and was being reunited with his family.

UPDATE: William has been located. He is safe and being reunited with his family. https://t.co/M0derhVIbX — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 22, 2020

EARLIER:

Knoxville Police said Friday night they were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

KPD said William Glenn Jr., 9, who goes by “EJ,” left his residence in the 2700 block of MLK Jr. Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. to go to an unknown location.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.