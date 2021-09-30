KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five months since the disappearance of Chadwick Carr, his family is hoping to renew community efforts to locate him following the increased national and local attention on missing persons cases.

Carr was reported missing in May. The 32-year-old lived in Anderson County, but was known to frequent Knoxville and was reportedly last seen near North Central Street and Morelia Avenue.

“We are still looking for Chad. We are still working and praying and just striving on, to keep on, to find chad’s whereabouts,” said Christa Carr, Chad’s mother.

They want to get the community more involved. A new burst of hope brought on by widespread attention to the cases of Summer Wells, Gabby Petito, and most recently, Desheena Kyle.

“There’s been several people missing. So my heart goes out. Even though we haven’t found Chad, I’m staying positive,” Carr said.

While the family waits for answers, they’re filling their time by planning events to honor Chad and hopefully help bring him home.

“I want to make sure that my brother is one that is not looked over. This has taken a big national turn and my brothers case is still nonexistent at this point,” said Chad’s sister, Whitney Williams.

“We want to do a vigil. We want to see if we can get the community to help I don’t know how.”

The family says all information for future events in honor of Chad will be shared on social media. The family says there have been no major developments in Chad’s case at last check with detectives,.