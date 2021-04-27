Missing man out of Clarksville may be headed to Knoxville according to police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Clarksville Police Department is searching for a missing man that may be headed to Knoxville.

CPD is asking for the public to be on the lookout for 37-year-old Ronald Strader.

Strader has reportedly not been seen since March 22, and was reported missing April 20.

He left his residence and is believed to be headed to Knoxville. Strader is a white male, 5’4″, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Detective Jackson, 931-648-0656, ext. 5319, (931) 320-3348, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

