Missing Morristown man last seen leaving workplace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man last seen leaving his workplace Thursday morning. Daniel Thomas Fields, 19, left work not feeling well, according to a release.

Fields is 6-foot-3 and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo released by MPD shows him wearing black-framed glasses.

Fields drives a silver 2002 Nissan Xterra with Tennessee tags, 3H2-1R4.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact Morristown Police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

