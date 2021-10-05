KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body discovered in a wooded area of South Knox County last month has been identified as a Knoxville woman who was reported missing a day earlier.

The sheriff’s office identified the body as 45-year-old Dollie Muncey, who was reported missing on Sept. 27. The body was discovered in a wooded area in the 1300 block of Mount Olive Road on Sept. 28.

Knoxville Police reported in late Sept. that Muncey’s boyfriend was found dead in a home on the 1100 block of Valley Drive, where Muncey was last seen. No signs of trauma or a struggle were found in the residence and foul play wasn’t suspected in the boyfriend’s death, as it was believed to be an overdose.

The investigation into Muncey’s death is being conducted by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.