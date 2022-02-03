KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman living in Mississippi is charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say she gave the state false information so she could continue receiving TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

Angeleake McQuerter, 29, was arrested in a joint effort with the Office of Inspector General and the Southaven Police Department in Mississippi. She’s accused of living out of state but reporting a Tennessee address to remain enrolled in TennCare. According to a release, $21,864.73 was paid out to McQuerter and her four children for healthcare fees and claims.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify for benefits,” Interim Inspector General Interim Chad Holman said. “We strive to ensure those taking undue advantage of Tennessee’s Medicaid program are brought to justice and TennCare dollars are preserved.”

The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony and theft of property is a Class C felony. McQuerter’s case is being prosecuted by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy T. Weirich.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to the repayment of more than $9.2 million to TennCare since its inception in February 2005.