Missouri man dies in car accident in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Missouri man was killed Monday in a single-car accident on Clingmans Dome Road, according to a news release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said.

Dead is Timothy Patrick James McCauley, age 37, of Farmington, Mo., who was driving the car. A passenger, Angela Walker, age 38, was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar.

Park rangers responded to reports of the accident at 12:30 p.m.

McCauley’s 2009 Chevy Cobalt left the roadway and fell 50 feet. The wreck happened about 1 mile east of the Clingmans Dome Parking Area.

The road was closed for approximately five hours to allow emergency responders safe access to the scene.

Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, Cherokee Tribal EMS, and Cherokee Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.