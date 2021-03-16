Mixed-use community apartments open in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the first co-living properties in Knoxville is now open.

Flagship Kerns apartment buildings is the first of three phrases to open at the Historic Kern’s Bakery in South Knoxville.

It’s part of a mixed-use community of apartments, restaurants, retail/office spaces and a hotel.

The community is designed to be affordable for young professionals with a co-living setup that includes shared amenities such as a pool, gym, furnishings, smart home units and more.

“It’s a perfect blend between student housing and traditional housing. It offers affordable rates for being in the city, flexible lease terms, it’s move in ready. You know, you’re going to have electricity and internet’s already provided for you and you know for the resident’s, it’s just about being part of a larger community of similar individuals.” Jake Strickland – Director of Business and Development of Mallory & Evans Development, LLC

Residents were able to start moving in, in January.