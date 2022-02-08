NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12 has joined with Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide food to veterans as a “Thank You” for their service to our country.

On Thursday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church both veterans and active duty personnel can come to pick up a box of food. There is no residency or income requirement needed for this event, however, some form of military ID, VA card, DD214, etc. is needed.

On their Facebook page, CVMA 18-12 wrote that the mobile food pantry was “[n]ot necessarily a helping hand but our way of saying thank you for your service, and lets face it, with prices spiking for everything, anything can help.”

Widows, widowers and family of service members are welcome as well and if there is someone who cannot attend, someone else may bring their ID on their behalf.

CVMA 18-12 has been working with Second Harvest to provide mobile pantries to Veterans and their families in East Tennessee for over 2 years. According to the groups, boxes have been provided to more than 1000 Veterans and their families.

If you would like to volunteer contact Tara Adkins at cvma1812pro@gmail.com or call 865-964-7773.