KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews extinguished flames under a single-wide mobile home north of Knoxville on Wednesday just after 4 p.m. The home is in the 10,000 block of Rutledge Pike, near the intersection with Idumea Road.

“Unfortunately the structure suffered heavy damage. Water supply was an issue at first due to the home being 2000 feet off the roadway. Thanks to our friends at the Blaine VFD for responding with water tenders!” said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire.

The fire appeared to come from under the trailer so crews had to remove the underpinning to access the fire. The structure was empty at the time of the fire and is under renovations, Bagwell said.

Other vacant structures that have burned in East Tennessee recently include a house in Pigeon Forge, a home on Maryland Avenue in Knoxville, the historic Standard Knitting Mill building in Knoxville, and a historic paint shop in Lenoir City.