Mobile Meals caterer thankful for grant, helping elderly in community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, small businesses like catering services lost customers and struggled to stay afloat; even today, some are still having trouble.

A few months ago, Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee invited restaurants and catering services to apply for special COVID relief grants.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare visited Mobile Meals this week where he spoke with a caterer who received a CARES Act grant, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity for him and his staff to serve those in need — the elderly in our community.

At the Mobile Meals Center in Knoxville, Nutrition Services Director Judith Pelot checked some of the meals caterer Chris Baylock he and his staff prepared for Thanksgiving. Heart and Soul Catering received a grant through the CARES Act. His business packed more than a thousand bags filling them with cold meals.

“We’ve got the chicken Caesar wrap, the healthy slaw and the apple sauce. We’ve been blessed to stay afloat. When this grant came along, we were lucky; by happenstance, filled it out and by the grace of God got it,” Chris Baylock with Heart and Soul Catering said.

Today at the center, bags of Heart and Soul’s food together with special Thanksgiving meals were loaded into cars o be delivered to more than 1,100 homebound seniors throughout Knoxville and Knox County.

“It was about eleven-hundred and eighty-five we’ve done,” Baylock said. “It was a large undertaking but we got it done.”

“We could have opted out. But we chose not to. We felt it was important for our community to receive these dollars,” CAC Nutrition Services Director Judith Pelot said.

The aim of the COVID-19 relief money is to help struggling small businesses during the pandemic provide a variety of food and to assist nutrition programs like Mobile Meals.

“And we are able to purchase meals to our community restaurants and local caterers so they will have the opportunity to make a little money and help somebody that they would not typically be able to help,” Pelot said.

So tonight and tomorrow more than a thousand people will dig in to a Thanksgiving meal prepared by a caterer with a lot of heart in his soul.

“I pray that you enjoy them. I hope it will be a help to you and your family,” Baylock said. “There is a need in East Tennessee, there is a need.”