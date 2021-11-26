KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ovens were hot and the coolers were ready to be filled. That’s because, on Thanksgiving day, Mobile Meals delivered hot meals to 600 Knox County homebound seniors. That was the largest holiday delivery count to date.

Volunteers picked up the meals at the Mobile Meals Kitchen Thursday morning to start deliveries, heading out to every zip code in Knox County on 64 routes.

“The homebound seniors appreciate their community friends taking the time out of their holiday to serve a meal and provide a friendly visit on a day that can leave so many feeling lonely and isolated,” said Judith Pelot, Nutrition Services Director with Mobile Meals. “During this Thanksgiving season, as always, we are very thankful for all of our community support. We couldn’t do it without the efforts of so many in Knox County.”

Wendy Hamilton has been volunteering with Mobile Meals every Thanksgiving over the last 15 years. Hamilton said it’s important we look out for one another.

“It’s always shocking to see how surprised they are that someone would come out and deliver on Thanksgiving day to them,” said Hamilton. “These folks, in particular, are not able to get out, so just keep them in your thoughts and prayers today and give thanks for our community.”

This year was a first for fellow volunteer Juan Rangale. “I think it’s super important to go out and at least help your community, just have these people get some interaction with other people for the day.”

As for mother-daughter duo Michelle McClellan & Diane Collier, they said the decade-long tradition has allowed them the opportunity to teach some of the kids in the family about perspective. “It’s taught them how to do something for somebody else, how to be thankful,” said McClellan.

So, as the coolers get loaded into the trunks of cars, these volunteers know it’s about a lot more than just a hot meal. “Any time that you can do something for somebody else, you end up being the one being blessed and it’s just an amazing opportunity,” said McClellan while standing next to her mom.

Mobile Meals has been serving the Knox County community for 50-years. You can learn more about the organization and donate here.