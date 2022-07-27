KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s Project Rural Recovery is expanding to 10 new counties, the state announced this week. Five of the selected counties are in East Tennessee.

Following a competitive grant award process, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) has chosen Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services and Pathways as the community-based providers for the new service areas.

Ridgeview will serve Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Scott, and Union counties in East Tennessee; while Pathways will serve Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, and Lauderdale counties in West Tennessee.

“Project Rural Recovery is changing lives and increasing resiliency in Tennessee’s rural communities. We’re so proud of this program and the impact that it’s having for Tennesseans who otherwise would have to travel long distances or forego the care they need,” Marie Williams, TDMHSAS Commissioner, said. “We’re so grateful to Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for seeing the value in this program and deciding to double its reach with ten new counties.”

Project Rural Recovery, which was started in March 2020, aims to address access barriers to mental health and substance abuse services in rural communities with mobile clinics.

The mobile units offer two exam spaces, a restroom, a small waiting area, and a lift for accessibility. During the first two years, Project Rural Recovery has served more than 1,600 Tennesseans.

To learn more about Project Rural Recovery, visit the website: TN.gov/behavioral-health/ruralrecovery