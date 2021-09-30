MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Well-liked with a big smile and love for the game of basketball. That is how Charlene James describes her son Tremon Hall. Hall, 36, was among four victims of a shooting Thursday in McMinn County.

James said at 6-foot-4 Hall’s peers thought he would be the next basketball star.

“He was just outstanding on the basketball court,” she said. “In Loudon County, he was their next Michael Jordan.

“Life just took him in another direction, but overall he was a good son.”

Hall became a father to three children. His oldest is 13 years old and his youngest is 10 months old.

“We had Kaylee, and we named her Kaylee Bug. And then there was Kayden, and then here the baby comes,” James said with a smile.

She holds on to all the good times she had with her son and will pass those memories on to his children relying on faith to get through this difficult time.

“The Lord still is good,” James said. “He don’t make no mistakes, and He gave me a part of him. He left a part of him with me and that’s those children.

“We just thank Him for the time He allowed us to have with Tremon.” She adds, “he was just my oldest baby, you know, no matter what he was just my oldest baby.”

Now she will help take care of his babies, “We can’t replace their mom or their dad but we can fill in the void with love.”

The suspects in the shooting, Jazzmine Hall and Curtis Smith, are currently in jail. They are due back in court next month. James said her heart goes out to all of the families involved.