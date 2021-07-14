Monkey left in hot car ‘doing great,’ recovering in Morristown animal hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After spending around three hours in a hot car outside a Sevier County waterpark, a young monkey is recovering at Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown. It is doing great according to Larry Mangum, a veterinarian at the hospital.

Mangum has also taken over the primary care of the marmoset while litigation is ongoing with the charges that have been brought against the owners. He said that when it was brought in it was suffering from heat-stroke and severely dehydrated. According to Mangum, heat-stroke can cause a range of problems including internal organ damage, neurological damage and blood clots from disseminated intravascular coagulation, also known as DIC.

Currently, marmoset is being fed every three hours around the clock and slowly being introduced to solid food. Mangum says that it will grow to be about one pound.

Mangum with marmoset (Photo via WATE)

He says that marmosets can make a good pet and are becoming more common. However, he adds that it is important to know the needs of owning a pet.

“Before anyone gets an animal they need to educate themselves on what it takes to raise one,” Mangum said.