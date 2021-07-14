Monkey left in hot car ‘doing great,’ recovering in Morristown animal hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After spending around three hours in a hot car outside a Sevier County waterpark, a young monkey is recovering at Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown. It is doing great according to Larry Mangum, a veterinarian at the hospital.

Mangum has also taken over the primary care of the marmoset while litigation is ongoing with the charges that have been brought against the owners. He said that when it was brought in it was suffering from heat-stroke and severely dehydrated. According to Mangum, heat-stroke can cause a range of problems including internal organ damage, neurological damage and blood clots from disseminated intravascular coagulation, also known as DIC.

Currently, marmoset is being fed every three hours around the clock and slowly being introduced to solid food. Mangum says that it will grow to be about one pound.

  • (Photo via WATE)
  • (Photo via WATE)
  • (Photo via WATE)
  • Mangum with marmoset (Photo via WATE)
  • (Photo via WATE)
  • (Photo via WATE)
  • (Photo via WATE)
  • (Photo via WATE)

He says that marmosets can make a good pet and are becoming more common. However, he adds that it is important to know the needs of owning a pet.

“Before anyone gets an animal they need to educate themselves on what it takes to raise one,” Mangum said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Ask Isaacs: Britney Spears' conservatorship

Lady Vols legend Candace Parker to be first-ever woman on NBA 2K cover

Tyson Foods updates recall alert with additional products

Knox County grand jury indicts suspect in vehicular homicide of toddler

Knoxville man charged in fatal strip club shooting

Knox Pro Soccer to announce Club name tomorrow