KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a Ford F-450 pickup truck is facing theft and drug charges following a chase Tuesday in Monroe County.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, the pickup truck was seen towing a Jeep by Vonore Police Chief Dennis Graham. The police chief determined the vehicle was stolen and made an attempt to stop the truck.

The truck did not stop and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued from Madisonville, where the driver hit a bystander’s vehicle, into Tellico Plains and onto the Cherohala Skyway before the driver crashed into downed trees and stopped. A Monroe County Sheriff’s K-9 was deployed and the driver was taken into custody.

A chase through Monroe County resulted in drug and theft charges for the driver of a Ford F-450 on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Law enforcement officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver is facing several felony charges, according to Jones. The driver is also being investigated in connection to a string of recent thefts and burglaries in the area.

Madisonville Police Department, Vonore Police Department, Tellico Plains Police Department, and Monroe County Sheriffs Office assisted with the pursuit.