Monroe County Commission votes to approve new animal shelter

(WATE) — The Monroe County Commission approved the building of a new animal shelter on Tuesday a month after voting it down. Commissioners voted 7-1 in favor after an amendment was made to the memorandum of understanding concerning budgeting decisions.

A spokesperson for the animal shelter says the next step is gathering funding. A landowner has already offered 4 acres for the new shelter in Madisonville. The new shelter will be operated by Monroe County Friends of Animals when it is built. The county will no longer carry the burden of running the shelter.

MCFA and the county will share the annual costs of operation for six years. The cost will be split in half, about $200,000 each, which would be a cost savings to the county according to MCFA.

At the June 22 County Commission meeting, the resolution failed in a 5-5 split vote.

