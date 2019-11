KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Every year we get asked what systems bring East Tennessee the most snow. There are two main ways we see snow. The first is called a clipper system.

This system moves very quickly into the area and doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it. Clipper systems come out of Canada and we see some rainfall that develops out ahead of the system. Cold rain comes in behind it and usually when that happens there’s not a lot of moisture left over behind this system. Additionally, we see a northwest wind which causes the wind to rise up and over the Plateau and squeeze out moisture there, while leaving sinking air in the valley, that results in drier conditions.