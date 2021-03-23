Monroe County native advances on American Idol after duets night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two contestants with East Tennessee ties hoping to move on to the next round of American Idol took the stage for the duets portion of Hollywood week.

Local teacher Christina Daughtery saw her bid come to an end Monday after the duets portion of Hollywood Week. Daughtery is a teacher at L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville.

Madisonville native EmiSunshine made it through after her duet with Alex Miller. Performing Johnny Cash’s ‘I Walk The Line,’ both singers made an impression on judge Luke Bryan and earned passage to the next round of the competition.

American Idol continues Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.