KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Monroe County on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Highway 411. Once they arrived, deputies found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was able to give a description of the suspect and the vehicle to officers.

While deputies were helping the victim, the suspect drove by pointing a handgun at the deputies. The deputies pursued the suspect and were able to pit maneuver the suspect’s car a short distance away from the scene of the shooting to stop the vehicle.

An MCSO release said the suspect attempted to engage deputies with a handgun before fleeing into the tree line. The suspect ran towards the 600 block of Gudger Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy shot the suspect after he reportedly challenged the deputy with a handgun.

The suspect was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation into this incident has been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation while the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave per policy.

The suspect’s condition has not been released at this time.