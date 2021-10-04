KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monsters are coming to Oak Ridge! The citywide Halloween event, Monster Mash Bash, will be on Oct 28 from 6 to 8 pm at A. K. Bissell Park.

The city’s Recreation and Parks Department says the event will be a “walk in the park.” Between the Oak Ridge Civic Center and the Senior Center on the west side parking area and looping through the Oak Ridge Civic Center Plaza back to the west parking lot there will be a park walk-thru where children from 4 years old to 4th grade will receive treats.

Children can also join in the scavenger hunt. Those wishing to attend the event need to register online. The department says this will allow them to ensure there are enough “treats and goodies” for everyone. The bash will be canceled in the event of rain and lightning.

Bissell Park and the parking lots will close at 2 p.m. to allow time for the event to be set up.

In addition, organizers are asking for additional volunteers to assist with the event. Those who wish to volunteer should call (865) 425-3450. On the night of the event, volunteers should be at the Civic Center by 5:30 p.m. and plan to stay until 9 p.m. The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt and after the event, all volunteers will be given pizza.