KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Regions Bank branch near the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Cumberland Avenue is reopening. Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony opened up a new-look branch after some major changes to make it more environmentally friendly.

“At Regions, we’ve really tried to make a commitment to our environment and so one of the things that you see on this building when you look at it is we did put solar panels up on this,” Market Executive Rob Stivers said.

This newly reimagined branch also combines the latest in digital know-how to meet the needs of students and medical professionals in the area according to a statement from Regions Bank.