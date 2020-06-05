More than 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies on sale this weekend with drive-thru cookie booth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s rare to find Girl Scout cookies on sale this late in the year. The COVID-19 pandemic however, caused spring cookie booths to come to a halt.

More than 100,000 boxes of cookies will be on sale this Saturday for a drive-thru cookie booth at West Town Mall. This event will follow all social distancing protocols, including wearing masks, gloves and social distancing for all adult volunteers.

The drive-thru cookie booth kicks off on Saturday, June 6, in the parking lot of the West Town Mall, and will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. To protect the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, this cookie booth, will be worked by adult volunteers only.

Show support for the local Girl Scouts by stopping by and purchasing cookies!