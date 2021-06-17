More than 1,500 KUB customers without power in northern Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 1,500 Knoxville Utilities Board customers are without power Thursday afternoon. The utility provider’s power outage map says customers in the Northbrook and Cedar Crest North neighborhoods in Halls Crossroads are being affected.

The estimated restoration time is just after 4 p.m. According to the map key, the outage is due to either transmission lines or substation equipment.

A second smaller outage of about 50 people is also being reported in South Knoxville near Maryville Pike and West Governor John Sevier Highway.