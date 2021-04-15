More than 22,000 pounds of trash removed from the Tennessee River during 4 recent cleanups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers participating in a series of cleanup events along the Tennessee River locally and in North Alabama in the past few months have removed more than 22,000 pounds of trash.

The cleanup events were part of the “Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series” that occurred between March 20 and April 10 in Kingston, Knoxville/Louisville, Rogersville, Alabama, and The Shoals, Alabama, that totaled up to 22,172 pounds of trash removed from the river.

According to Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful group, the cleanup series now puts them more than halfway to their goal of removing 100,000 pounds of trash from the Tennessee River watershed this year; to date, more than 200 volunteers have removed 56,698 pounds of trash at its cleanups in 2021.

“Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series” is part of the nationwide effort knows as the “Great American Cleanup” which is a program of the national nonprofit, Keep America Beautiful. The Great American Cleanup takes places between March 20 and June 20 with thousands of affiliated events and volunteers across the country.