MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant in the Vonore area Friday night.

The search warrant was conducted with joint efforts with Madisonville and Vonore Police departments as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Approximately 317 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms (one stolen) and $1,700.00 cash was located.

One person was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.