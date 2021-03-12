More than 40 EMT cadets graduate from ambulance service program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 40 new emergency medical technicians graduated from American Medical Response’s “Earn While You Learn” program on Friday.

The award-winning program lasts for several weeks. During that time students receive hands-on experience, a paycheck and their EMS certification upon completion.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs attended the ceremony.

“AMR is Knox County’s ambulance provider, and we often take things like that for granted but when you call 911, if someone doesn’t show up in short order that’s a very bad thing,” Mayor Jacobs said.

The certification is free, if cadets work in the area for two years. The graduates will primarily be assigned to Knox and Blount counties.

